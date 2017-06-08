Brooklyn HS teacher arrested for selling marijuana

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn high school teacher was arrested Wednesday for allegedly selling marijuana to undercover officers, officials said.

Robert Wyatt, 30, was arrested about two miles from the East New York School where he works. He allegedly made the sale on E. 94th Street near Kennedy-King Elementary.

Wyatt started working for the Department of Education in 2013, education officials said. He began teaching at High School for Civil rights in 2016.

Education officials say Wyatt has been removed from the school and reassigned away from students.

“This alleged behavior is unacceptable,” an Education Department spokesperson said.

Wyatt was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. He was charged with criminal sale of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana.