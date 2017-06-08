Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The multi-talented actor Tony Danza stops by today to talk about something more than his career in show biz – the new program that he is a big part of, ‘Tony Danza and the Stars of Tomorrow’. This initiative is meant to showcase performances benefiting The Police Athletic League’s Teen Acting Program. 'The King of Brooklyn' says “when you teach a kid how to act, you teach a kid how to act.”

Danza explains that a lot of kids do not have positive role models in their lives, and this program will give them that. Children and police officers will be able to get to know each other so later on they are less likely to meet due to legal trouble.

‘Tony Danza and the Stars of Tomorrow’ takes place on Tuesday, June 20th at 7:30 P.M. at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at 524 W. 59th St. For tickets: palnyc2008.thankyou4caring.org/TonyDanza