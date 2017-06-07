Trump announces FBI director nominee on Twitter day ahead of Comey testimony

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced his nomination for the country’s next FBI director on Twitter early Wednesday.

Christopher Wray, “a man of impeccable credentials,” has secured the president’s vote.

Wray headed up the Justice Department’s criminal division from 2003 to 2005 under President George W. Bush and is currently a litigation partner at the DC-based law firm King & Spalding, where he chairs the firm’s Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group.

The news comes nearly one month after Trump fired James Comey, and one day before the former FBI director is set to testify.

In the much-anticipated congressional testimony, Comey is expected to dispute Trump’s blanket claim that he was told he was not under investigation multiple times, sources tell CNN.

