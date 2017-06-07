Teenagers sought in group assault of 14-year-old boy on No. 7 train platform, cops say

SUNNYSIDE, Queens –– Police are looking three teenagers who assaulted a 14-year-old boy at a No. 7 train station in Queens last Monday, cops said.

Police say three boys, between 14 to 16 years old, approached the victim on the northbound platform inside the 46 Street No. 7 subway station at around 2:30 p.m. They attacked the child and punched him several times, police said.

The boy suffered multiple injuries to his body but refused medical attention at the scene.

Cops released photos of the attackers in hopes the public can identify them to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).