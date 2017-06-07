Sidewalk Saga on Staten Island: Homeowners slapped with violations allegedly caused by city trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — Vincent DeCandia and Dawn Galante on Doane Avenue on Staten Island are just two of several residents who live on the street slapped with city violations.

"It feels like the mayor has his hand in our pockets again," said DeCandia.

DeCandia got a violation telling him to fix their sidewalk, otherwise the city will make the repairs and bill him.

"What hurts is it's a city tree that is creating the cracks in my sidewalk," said DeCandia.

PIX11 News reached out to the Department of Transportation about these sidewalk violations and the Parks Department concerning the trees.

The Parks Department says property owners are responsible for maintaining and repairing the sidewalk adjacent to their property. To lift a Notice of Violation, residents may either repair the sidewalk on their own or allow DOT to fix the site under their repair program.

If DOT performs the repairs, they will be billed for the cost of the construction, but will not be assessed for those parts of the sidewalk damaged by the city tree.

If the resident prefers to hire a contractor and perform the work on their own, we encourages them to schedule a free sidewalk design consultation with NYC Parks’ Forestry Division.

They will provide residents with site specific repair advice and information on construction techniques for working around the tree.

