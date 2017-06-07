Queens man convicted of killing girlfriend, her daughter for being ‘witches’

EAST ELMHUST, Queens — A Queens man has been convicted of fatally beating his girlfriend and her daughter with a hammer because he claimed the two were witches and had been casting voodoo spells on him.

Carlos Alberto Amarillo, 48, of Queens, was found guilty Wednesday of murder, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police responded to 87th Street in East Elmhurst around 12:10 a.m. on January 29, 2014, where they found the bodies of 56-year-old Estrella Castaneda and 25-year-old Lina Castaneda brutally beaten.

Lina’s 7-year-old daughter was found unharmed.

Estrella Castaneda was found face up on the bed with a pillow over her face, blood seeped into the linen and splattered on the wall behind her. The rubber grip of a hammer was beside her body on the bed.

Lina Castaneda was found on the floor of a rear bedroom, face down with injuries to her head and a hammer was on the floor beside her.

Amarillo, according to trial records, made the 911 call alerting police and stated, “two females are dead, they were assassinated, hurry they are dead. I killed them because they are witches, I want the police to kill me. I killed them with a hammer.”

When police arrived, Amarillo was holding a Bible and walking from the doorway of the home’s entrance to the street.

In further statements to police, the defendant stated that the women were “witches and were performing voodoo and casting spells” on him that made him sick.