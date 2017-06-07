NYC student who had graduation ceremony on subway will get personal ceremony with school dean

QUEENS — A nursing student who celebrated a makeshift graduation on a New York City subway train after a train breakdown made him miss the actual ceremony is getting his own personalized graduation.

Hunter College President Jennifer Raab and nursing school dean Gail McCain will hold a ceremony on Thursday to give Jerich Alcantara his diploma.

Alcantra was on his way to commencement on May 30 when his E train stalled.

Passengers waited an hour and a half for a rescue train. Once the rescue train arrived there were more delays.

Friends, family members and strangers threw Alcantra an impromptu ceremony while they waited.

In an effort to lighten the mood, Alcantra says he yelled out, “Thanks for coming to my graduation everybody. I appreciate you all for coming out.”

Video posted to Facebook shows a friend handing Alcantra a mock diploma.

Hunter officials say Alcantra isn’t trusting the subway for Thursday’s do-over ceremony. He’ll arrive by car.

