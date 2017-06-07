Man scams 93-year-old woman who was trying to help a friend out of $2,000

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — A 93-year-old woman gave a man $2,000, thinking the money would be used to help out one of her friends.

The man told her that one of the woman’s friends had been arrested and taken to Riker’s Island, an NYPD spokesperson said. The money, he said, was needed for bail.

He told her she needed to give him $6,500 for the bail, but she only had $2,000, police said. The man took it all.

Later, the 93-year-old woman became suspicious and called her friend directly. She realized he had not been arrested.

Police caught the scammer on surveillance video near the woman’s apartment near the intersection of East 20th Street and 1st Avenue. The NYPD has asked for help identifying the man.

He has a slim build and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater with white stripes on its arms, a black shirt and dark colored pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).