Man gropes 8-year-old girl on Lower East Side; $2,500 reward posted

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information about a man who groped a young girl Saturday evening on the Lower East Side.

An 8-year-old girl was approached by the attacker around 7:25 p.m. in front of 64 Essex St. The man suddenly touched her groin and fled on foot toward Grand Street, according to police.

Police have attached wanted posters to light poles in the area detailing the encounter and saying a $2,500 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest in the case, according to Bowery Boogie.

Police said as of Tuesday evening no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.