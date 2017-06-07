Macy’s considers transforming flagship store roof into green space with restaurants

MANHATTAN — Macy’s 11-floor flagship store in Herald Square is considering transforming its roof into a park with restaurants and green space.

The 2.2 million square feet shopping mecca is the 4th most popular tourist destinations in new York. Macy’s hopes people will go through the store either on their way up or down from the roof’s attractions.

“It envisions sort of a rooftop sort of setup, where you would have restaurants or a place to go for – after work for drinks, and have an indoor and outdoor space,” said Doug Sesler, the company’s Head of Real Estate.

Plans aren’t set in stone – it’s just something Macy’s is considering at the moment.

“As a retailer, you can sort of never have enough traffic,” Sesler said. “And so, ways that we can continue to create and enliven the experience, and also make some money doing it, that feels like a win-win to us.”