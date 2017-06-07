LI man who convinced girlfriend to film daughter’s abuse is convicted of producing child porn

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — A Long Island real estate investor convicted of producing child pornography has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Newsday reports that Joseph Valerio, of Smithtown, was sentenced on Tuesday by a federal judge.

The 50-year-old man was arrested by FBI agents and Suffolk County police officers in 2014.

Prosecutors say Valerio had his girlfriend in the Ukraine make and send him videos of her sexually abusing her 2-year-old daughter. They say he sent her between $8,000 and $12,000 over the course of their relationship.

The girlfriend has pleaded guilty in the case and is awaiting sentencing.

Another of Valerio’s victims was a 6-year-old girl related to him.

Valerio has said he was sorry for the harm he has caused the victims.