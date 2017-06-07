Chaos on Upper West Side subway train during rush-hour

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — There was a mad scramble on board a rush-hour subway train Wednesday morning on the Upper West Side, authorities said.

A call came in at about 8:30 a.m. about a possible stabbing inside a train at 81st Street and Central Park West, near the subway station that services the B and C lines, according to the FDNY.

No stabbing took place, police said, adding that what happened is still unclear.

When officers arrived at the scene, they took an invidual, described by police as “emotionally distrubed,” into custody.

A man who said he witnessed the ordeal tweeted that a woman asked for money then assaulted people on a B train.

A man who said he witnessed the ordeal tweeted that a woman asked for money then assaulted people on a B train.