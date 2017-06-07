Cashews recalled after glass found in canisters

Southern Grove Cashews Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt are being recalled due to reports of glass pieces found in the product, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

Distributor Star Snacks Co. received reports from consumers who discovered glass in their canisters, according to the announcement.

No injuries have been reported, the announcement said, and the affected products have been removed from store shelves. No other Star Snacks Co. products are affected by the recall.

The recalled cashews were packaged in 8-ounce canisters with the UPC code 041498179366, and best-by dates of 11/27/18 and 11/28/18 printed on the bottom of the can.

They were distributed to Aldi supermarkets in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, the District of Columbia, Wisconsin and West Virginia, according to the FDA announcement.

People who purchased the product should not consume it, the announcement said, and they may return it to Aldi for a refund, or dispose of it.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Star Snacks at 201-882-4593.