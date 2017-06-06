Spicer says Trump tweets are official statements, even as Trump blocks some Twitter users from seeing them

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday President Donald Trump’s tweets are indeed official statements.

But not everyone can see them. Trump has blocked several people from his Twitter feed after they posted scornful comments. Some Twitter users say he’s violated the First Amendment by doing so.

Lawyers for two Twitter users sent the White House a letter Tuesday demanding they be un-blocked from the Republican president’s @realDonaldTrump account.

The White House hasn’t responded, but White House Spokesman Sean Spicer did address Trump’s Twitter usage Tuesday.

“The President is the President of the United States, so they’re considered official statements by the President of the United States,” Spicer said about Trump’s tweets.

Although Trump started @realDonaldTrump as a private citizen, lawyers have argues he’s made it a government-designated public forum by using it to discuss polices and engage with citizens. They say it’s unconstitutional to exclude people from such a forum based on their views.

Blocking people on Twitter means they can’t easily see and comment on your tweets. Blocked users can be seen on the #blockedbytrump hashtag.