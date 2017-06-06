SHOULD CELL PHONES BLOCK TEXT MESSAGES TO DRIVERS?
-
‘Textalyzers’ being considered in New York to fight distracted drivers
-
Driver using phone hits NJ cop out enforcing distracted driving law
-
Scam Alert: Do not answer calls from these area codes
-
Driver was distracted by sexual encounter when he left teen to die on bus: family attorney
-
Man holds sharp object to cab driver’s neck in new video released by NYPD
-
-
Researchers develop ‘smarter’ smartphone based on personality
-
Flashback Fever! Enter to win a Saturday Night Fever Blu-ray
-
Enter to win two tickets to the 33rd Annual New York Salsa Festival
-
Win a pair of tickets to see R&B star Charlie Wilson on his new nationwide tour
-
Heres’s your chance to see the Islanders take on the Senators at Barclays Center
-
-
Enter to win two tickets to the Soulfrito Urban Latin Music Festival in Brooklyn
-
Win a pair of tickets to see Katt Williams: Great America Tour
-
Enter to win two tickets to see The Weeknd in Brooklyn this summer