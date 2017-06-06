Polls close in New Jersey governor’s race primaries

Polls have closed in New Jersey’s primary races to replace unpopular term-limited Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Voters decided Tuesday on the Democratic and Republican candidates to represent their party in the Nov. 7 contest. New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states with governor’s races.

The leading Democratic candidate is Barack Obama’s former ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy. Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno was atop the polls on the Republican side.

Murphy faces a challenge from five other candidates. His leading opponents are Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak and Assemblyman John Wisniewski. Guadagno’s top competitor is Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli.

Voters also picked their parties’ representatives in nearly two dozen competitive Assembly and state Senate primaries on Tuesday.

All 120 members of the Democrat-controlled Legislature are up in November.

Twenty-five-year-old Sharyn Kingston, of Freehold, says she was wary of Murphy’s Goldman Sachs background, but says she voted for him because he’s best suited for the job.

John Parilla is an immigration lawyer from Alpine. He says he voted for Guadagno because he likes the range of experience she brings to the job.

Parilla says he doesn’t see her as a Christie clone but does see similarities between Murphy and former Gov. Jon Corzine.