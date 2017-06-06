Person questioned in shooting of boy celebrating 5th birthday in the Bronx is released: police

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A person of interest being questioned in the shooting of a 5-year-old boy celebrating his birthday in the Bronx has been released, police said Tuesday.

The child walked out of a Washington Avenue building on Monday with his father when he was shot in the head by a stray bullet, police say. He was in the area celebrating his birthday

The boy was initially hospitalized in critical condition. He was later said to be gravely injured.

Two men were outside arguing when one pulled out gun and fired four times, police say.

A person of interest was questioned overnight and released, police say.

Additional information about the release and investigation were not immediately released.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has called the incident “absolutely heartbreaking.”

Residents of Washington Avenue and East 167th Street, who live in the Claremont consolidation NYCHA housing on the corner, say this is not the first time an incident like this has occured

“This is not the first time this has happened here,” resident Helen Davis said. “There is never a police presence until it is too late.”

