Man in custody in connection with shooting of boy celebrating 5th birthday in the Bronx: police

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A person is in custody in connection to the shooting of a 5-year-old boy celebrating his birthday in the Bronx, NYPD Chief Robert Boyce tweeted Tuesday.

An unidentified person is in custody, Boyce tweeted, saying details would be released later in the day.

The man was detained Tuesday morning following a tip, sources tell PIX11. He’s believed to be one of two men seen arguing outside when one pulled out gun and fired four times, apparently accidentally shooting the child.

News of the detainment came hours after police said a person of interest who was questioned overnight had been released.

Suspect in custody. Details to follow later today. https://t.co/LJzNTvueyY — Chief Robert Boyce (@NYPDDetectives) June 6, 2017

The child, identified by sources as Jaheen Hunter, walked out of a Washington Avenue building on Monday with his father when he was shot in the head by a stray bullet, police say. He was in the area celebrating his birthday

The boy was initially hospitalized in critical condition. He was later said to be gravely injured.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has called the incident “absolutely heartbreaking.”

Residents of Washington Avenue and East 167th Street, who live in the Claremont consolidation NYCHA housing on the corner, say this is not the first time an incident like this has occured

“This is not the first time this has happened here,” resident Helen Davis said. “There is never a police presence until it is too late.”

PIX11’s Nicole Johnson contributed to this report.

