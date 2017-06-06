NYC film and television production complex breaks ground on studio

NEW YORK – Lights, camera, get ready to build.

Queens based film and television studio York Studios broke ground on a 10-acre complex in the Bronx Tuesday.

The new Bronx campus will eventually house nine sound stages, production office space and workshops for each stage. York Studios also owns and operates a facility in Queens.

The project could generate nearly $100 million in new tax revenues for the Bronx, government officials say. It will create hundreds of construction jobs and employ about 400 production industry professionals.

York isn’t the only studio producing movies and TV in New York. Silvercup Studios– home to “Sex and the City,” “When Harry Met Sally” and “Girls” – has facilities in Queens and the Bronx.

New York’s film industry has been growing in recent years following the implementation of a $420 million annual production tax credit by NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo. In 2006, only nine TV shows were based in New York City, but more than 30 film in the city now, according to the Mayor’s Office of Film, Theater and Broadcasting.