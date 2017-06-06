NJ Transit bus driver fatally shot outside garage in Gloucester County

WASHINGTON TOWN SHIP, N.J. — A New Jersey Transit bus driver was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Gloucester County, NJ Transit officials confirm.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was shot around 1:30 p.m. while in the parking lot of the Washington Township bus garage in Gloucester County.

New Jersey Transit Police are on scene.

Initial police information indicates the shooting is not a random act, and a search for the suspect is underway.

The Washington Township garage has been shut down due to the police investigation.

There are no service delays, but officials say bus operations is monitoring for impacts to service.