MTA explains why passengers were stuck on F train with no lights or air conditioning

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — New details emerged about what happened to stop an F train in its tracks during the Monday evening commute, trapping riders inside a hot, dark train for nearly an hour.

The problem started at 6:20 p.m. when a southbound F train was “unable to take power” north of the Broadway-Lafayette station, the MTA said Tuesday.

Within 10 minutes, a train service supervisor arrived, climbed onto the train through the rear car and told riders what was happening.

The MTA said train crew made an announcement saying the train was experiencing mechanical failure and that “initial communication to customers by the train crew” is under review.

At 6:45 p.m., the supervisor was able to recharge the train, which slowly rode into the Broadway-Lafayette station.

Dispatch ordered the operator to pull the train a couple of cars outside the station, so the train behind them could also enter the station and let customers off. That is why, the MTA said, the doors on the problem train didn’t open right away.

It was about 7:05 p.m. by the time everyone was able to get off the train. Passengers said there were no lights and no air conditioning during the ordeal.

“Beads of sweat began rolling down people’s faces,” one man said in a post on Facebook. “We started to tell everyone to open the side windows and open the doors the three inches we could pry it open to, with books, to get the cross ventilation from the passing trains.”

Riders pulled off their coats, shirts and pants. It was so steamy, one rider wrote “I will survive” in the foggy window.

“While the rail control center and service supervisor responded promptly to this problem, we need to continue the push to minimize both the frequency and the duration of system failures and delays,” the agency said in a statement.

“That is the goal of the six-point plan announced last month.”