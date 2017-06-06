Mommy blogger Lyla Gleason on creative, parent-approved activities

Popular mommy blogger Lyla Gleason from Globetrotting Mommy talks about creative, mom-approved activities for kids in the city this summer.

A lot of people like to get out of the city during the summer, but for those families that choose to stay in town (or have no choice!), Lyla has some really great recommendations for kids of all different ages that allow parents to take advantage of all that New York City has to offer. Whether your child is a budding artist, an aspiring actor, a workout buff or a chef-in-training, there are options to satisfy all of their interests. Below are Lyla’s ideas to make sure that families enjoy the hot summer in the city:

Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA) — WEE arts classes are designed to introduce art-making to children as young as 10 months; provides a dedicated, specially-designed, safe art and play studio for children who are mobile (around 1) to 5; for older kids, Summer Art Colony week long-sessions in everything from photography, to exploring the arts of ancient times, to learning how to animate their own film, to learning how to illustrate their own stories to so much more.

Early Start Imagination Camp (ESIC) — for 3 — 5 year olds; they are launching a program called Ready for September, which was structured by Early Childhood and Elementary professionals, and is designed to be a fun, interactive way for kids to learn in a relaxed, stress-free camp environment and to truly prepare them for school in the fall while having the time of their lives!

PopFit Kids — children’s fitness organization where kids learn why It’s Cool to Move. To get kids excited about physical activity and teach them that that lifelong healthy habits can be fun! Led by a team of certified fitness experts, the PopFit Kids “Fit Five” curriculum – Cardio, Strength, Flexibility, Balance & Endurance – inspires movement while engaging children on the fundamentals of fitness.

TADA! Youth Theater — ages 4-14 — week-long musical theatre camps for your budding Broadway star. Children build beginning skills in musical theater through creative musical play; kids create and perform an original mini-musical. Professional Teaching Artists direct scenes and musical numbers from TADA!’s mainstage musicals and Broadway/Off-Broadway shows.

Freshmade NYC (cooking classes) — expose healthy foods to young children and give parents and caregivers ideas of how they can create a love for healthy eating in their children. Program is designed to make families more aware of healthy lifestyles through creative, hands on classes for children of all ages, their parents and caregivers alike.