Commuters experiencing delays, cancellations at Penn Station due to Amtrak switch problem

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Commuters traveling out of Penn Station Tuesday evening are experiencing yet another headache as an Amtrak switch problem is causing more delays and cancellations.

There are 10-15 minute eastbound delays out of Penn for commuters of LIRR, NJ Transit and Amtrak.

Amtrak personnel are on scene.

Customers traveling to Hempstead, Long Beach, Far Rockaway and West Hempstead are advised to take downtown 2/3 subway service from 34th Street to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn for eastbound LIRR service to those branches.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring at Penn Station for the 2/3 train to Atlantic Terminal.

For more information, visit www.mta.com.