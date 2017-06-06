Hit-and-run driver ID’d, charged after critically injuring Columbia University student

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — An alleged hit-and-run driver was charged Tuesday after critically injuring a Columbia University student, police say.

Brayard Arno, 28, turned himself into the 26th Precinct and is being questioned, police said Tuesday morning.

Arno is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operator and unlicensed operator.

A Columbia University student, 19, was crossing the street in a crosswalk near West 115th Street and Riverside Drive just after midnight Monday when he was struck, according to police.

The student was hospitalized in critical condition, suffering injuries to his head and lower extremities, police say.

Surveillance video of the crash appears to show the student looking both ways, but walking against a pedestrian stop light, before being mowed over.

