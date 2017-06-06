Girl, 7, found dead in New Rochelle home, father hospitalized with wounds to his wrist

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 7-year-old girl in New Rochelle Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home on Arbor Glen around 3:18 .m. on a report of a man bleeding from wounds to his wrist.

While inside the home, officers discovered the body of the child in her bed.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The man, believed to be the girl’s father, was taken by police and ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The Westchester County Medical Examiner and District Attorney’s Offices are involved in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department’s General Investigations Unit at 914-654-2270.