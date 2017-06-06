Families fight to get their gas back after 9 months of cold showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Grace Grant said families want answers at 936 Rev James A. Polite Ave. because their building hasn't had gas for nine months, and she can't cook for her two children or take a hot shower.

Sharice Gordon keeps her cabinets taped closed, so the rats can't get in.

"It's horrible, horrible. We can't cook for our children. There are rats that are so big. I found a rat so big in my daughters playpen," said Sharice Gordon, mother of three, who also lives in the building.

"A majority of the people in this building get a program and management is getting free money and us on vacation with our money," Gordon said.

PIX11 News reached out to management. Multiple calls were not returned. Gordon said the Human Resources Administration reached out to her immediately.

HRA is working on her transfer. Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.'s office is stepping in personally to help.

