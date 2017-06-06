Decoding happiness and forming a fitness routine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fitness guru, Jorge Cruise spent nearly two decades getting some of Hollywood's hottest celebrities in their best shape, and now he’s about to help us transform our lives from the inside out!

His new book, "The 3 Choices, Simple Practices To Transform Pain Into Power" goes on sale today and in it he helps us crack the code to living a happier life!

3 Steps to Forming a Routine:

1. The Cue: The automatic trigger that starts the behavior

a. Before going to beg, lay out or pack whatever workout gear you’ll need and place it where you’ll see it the next morning

b. Set a recurring day to go running with friends

2. The Routine: The behavior itself that you want to make into a habit

a. Putting on the workout gear

b. Meeting friends at the run spot on set day

3. The Reward: This is what helps your brain remember to do steps one and two

a. Indulge in a piece of chocolate after a run

b. Binge watch your favorite Netflix show

How to Create a Happy Code:

· Your unique blueprint for affirming what makes up your authentic self

· Once you understand what resonates with your true self, you will be able to choose positive affirmations that reinforce your best you, not positive affirmations that reinforce who you think you should be

o Your energy code: calm or fire

o Your control code: passive or active

o Your attachment code: cooperative or independent