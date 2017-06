THE BRONX — A collision involving multiple trucks blocked all lanes on the Cross Bronx Expressway, causing miles of backup for early morning Tuesday rush-hour commuters.

Multiple trucks collided on the Cross Bronx Expressway eastbound near the Major Deegan Expressway at 4:06 a.m., FDNY says.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

All lanes are blocked on the GWB lower and upper levels.

As of 5:20 a.m., traffic appeared to be backed up for 4 miles.