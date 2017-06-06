Construction worker falls 30 feet in Chelsea, rushed to hospital in critical condition

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A construction worker is in critical condition after falling 30 feet on Tuesday night, an FDNY official said.

He was wedged between an I-beam and a wall after he fell, officials said. Paramedics rushed him to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

The construction site is located near the intersection of 15th Street and 11th Avenue.

No identifying information is available. it was not immediately clear how he fell.

