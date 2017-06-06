Brooklyn barber, who has been compared to Sweeney Todd, doesn’t let Tourette’s get in his way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — At 28 years old, David Arce has already been cutting hair for half of his life.

But it was just five years ago that this Brooklyn barber was officially diagnosed with Tourette syndrome — a type of neurological Tic disorder.

However, that did not stop Arce from pursuing his passion.

“I kind of feel it coming on," Arce said. "I know when to back off, and when to approach back to the person."

Even when full body twitches momentarily interrupt shaves with, yes, a straight razor.

“It’s pretty cool, pretty cool that i could operate with sharp objects. Know what i’m saying? That’s like my superhero ability,” said David.

To a perfect stranger, Tourette syndrome, a throat, and a straight razor might not seem like a good combination.

Arce says he is well of aware that he has been compared to another, less noble barber — murderous, fictional character Sweeney Todd.

But back in the real world, Arce's clients are fiercely loyal.

“It does get that initial shock, and then you just get past it, and then he’s a great barber. So you get over it,” said client Robert Canobbia.

PIX11's Jay Dow certainly did, as Arce gave him a shave.

And Dow was another satisfied customer, an example of David proving once again that his condition takes a backseat to his abilities behind the barber chair.