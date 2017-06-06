Attempted rapist wanted in Bronx park attack

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx — Police on Monday released the sketch of a man who allegedly followed a woman into a Bronx park, exposed himself to her and tried to rape her.

Between midnight and 1:30 a.m. on May 29, the man stalked a 26-year-old woman into a park at Mosholu Parkway and Southern Boulevard, not far from the Bronx Botanical Gardens, and tried to engage her in conversation, according to police.

He then exposed himself to the victim and offered her cash to “gratify him,” police said.

The woman refused and started walking away, but as she did, the attacker grabbed her and unbuttoned her pants, causing her to fall to the ground, according to police.

The victim then got up and tried to escape but the man shoved his hands down the victim’s shirt and touched her breast before he ran from the park.

The attacker is described as a Hispanic male, 26 to 28 years old, 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall with a slim build and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.