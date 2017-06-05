Winners announced for 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards

MIDTOWN, Manhattan- Winners for the 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced this evening at The Town Hall. In keeping with Drama Desk’s mission, nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway during the 2016-2017 New York theater season in the same competitive categories.

2017 DRAMA DESK AWARD NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Play

If I Forget, by Steven Levenson, Roundabout Theatre Company

Indecent, by Paula Vogel, Vineyard Theatre

A Life, by Adam Bock, Playwrights Horizons

*Oslo, by J. T. Rogers, Lincoln Center Theater

Sweat, by Lynn Nottage, The Public Theater

Outstanding Musical

Anastasia

The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

*Come From Away

Hadestown, New York Theatre Workshop

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Outstanding Revival of a Play

The Front Page

The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

*Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

“Master Harold”… and the Boys, Signature Theatre Company

Picnic, Transport Group Theatre Company

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Falsettos, Lincoln Center Theater

*Hello, Dolly!

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sweet Charity, The New Group

Tick, Tick…BOOM!, Keen Company

Outstanding Actor in a Play

Bobby Cannavale, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Daniel Craig, Othello, New York Theatre Workshop

*Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

David Hyde Pierce, A Life, Playwrights Horizons

John Douglas Thompson, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Actress in a Play

Cate Blanchett, The Present

*Laura Linney, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Amy Ryan, Love, Love, Love, Roundabout Theatre Company

Harriet Walter, The Tempest, St. Ann’s Warehouse

Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Nick Blaemire, Tick, Tick…BOOM!, Keen Company

Jon Jon Briones, Miss Saigon

Nick Cordero, A Bronx Tale

*Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Jeremy Secomb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Christy Altomare, Anastasia

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Sutton Foster, Sweet Charity, The New Group

Patti LuPone, War Paint

*Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Laura Osnes, Bandstand

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo, Lincoln Center Theater

*Danny DeVito, The Price, Roundabout Theatre Company

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Jeremy Shamos, If I Forget, Roundabout Theatre Company

Justice Smith, Yen, MCC Theater

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Randy Graff, The Babylon Line, Lincoln Center Theater

Marie Mullen, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, BAM

*Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Emily Skinner, Picnic

Kate Walsh, If I Forget, Roundabout Theatre Company

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

*Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Jeffry Denman, Kid Victory, Vineyard Theatre

George Salazar, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos, Lincoln Center Theater

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Kate Baldwin. Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos, Lincoln Center Theater

*Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia

Nora Schell, Spamilton

Outstanding Director of a Play

Richard Jones, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Anne Kauffman, A Life, Playwrights Horizons

Richard Nelson, What Did You Expect?/Women of a Certain Age, The Public Theater

*Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Daniel Sullivan, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Daniel Sullivan, If I Forget, Roundabout Theatre Company

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Bill Buckhurst, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

*Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

*David Cromer, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Choreography

*Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly!

Aletta Collins, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, Roundabout Theatre Company

Outstanding Music

Stephen Flaherty, Anastasia

Dave Malloy, Beardo, Pipeline Theatre Company

Richard Oberacker, Bandstand

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away

*David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Outstanding Lyrics

Gerard Alessandrini, Spamilton

GQ and JQ, Othello: The Remix

Michael Korie, War Paint

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away

*David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company



Outstanding Book of a Musical

Terrence McNally, Anastasia

Itamar Moses, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Richard Oberacker and Rob Taylor, Bandstand

*Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away

Joe Tracz, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Outstanding Orchestrations

Doug Besterman, Anastasia

Bruce Coughlin, War Paint

Benjamin Cox, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

*Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

August Eriksmoen, Come From Away

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company



Outstanding Music in a Play

Daniel Ocanto, Graham Ulicny, and Sean Smith, Alligator, New Georges in collaboration with the Sol Project

Marcus Shelby, Notes from the Field, Second Stage

*Bill Sims Jr., Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club



Outstanding Revue

Hello Dillie!, 59E59

*Life is for Living: Conversations with Coward, 59E59

Outstanding Set Design for a Play

David Gallo, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

*Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Laura Jellinek, A Life, Playwrights Horizons

Stewart Laing, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Outstanding Set Design for a Musical

Lez Brotherston, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann’s Warehouse

Simon Kenny, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

*Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Jason Sherwood, The View UpStairs

Outstanding Costume Design for a Play

*Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Murell Horton, The Liar, CSC

Toni-Leslie James, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Stewart Laing, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Ann Roth, The Front Page

Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Toni-Leslie James, Come From Away

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Anita Yavich, The View UpStairs

Paloma Young, Bandstand

*Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play

*Christopher Akerlind, Indecent, Vineyard Theatre

James Farncombe, The Tempest, St. Ann’s Warehouse

Rick Fisher, The Judas Kiss, Brooklyn Academy of Music

Mimi Jordan Sherin, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Stephen Strawbridge, “Master Harold”…and the Boys, Signature Theatre Company

Justin Townsend, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical

Jeff Croiter, Bandstand

Mark Henderson, Sunset Boulevard

Bradley King, Hadestown, New York Theatre Workshop

*Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Amy Mae, Sweeney Todd: The Barber of Fleet Street

Malcolm Rippeth, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann’s Warehouse



Outstanding Projection Design

Reid Farrington, CasablancaBox, HERE

Elaine McCarthy, Notes from the Field, Second Stage

Jared Mezzocchi, Vietgone, Manhattan Theatre Club

John Narun, Gorey: The Secret Lives of Edward Gorey, Life Jacket Theatre Company

*Aaron Rhyne, Anastasia

Outstanding Sound Design in a Play

Mikhail Fiksel, A Life, Playwrights Horizons

*Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, The Encounter

Brian Quijada, Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, Ensemble Studio Theatre/Radio Drama Network

Leon Rothenberg, Notes from the Field, Second Stage

Jane Shaw, Men on Boats, Playwrights Horizons/Clubbed Thumb

Outstanding Sound Design in a Musical

Simon Baker, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann’s Warehouse

Peter Hylenski, Anastasia

Scott Lehrer, Hello, Dolly!

*Nicholas Pope, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Mick Potter, Cats

Brian Ronan, War Paint

Matt Stine, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Outstanding Wig and Hair

*David Brian Brown, War Paint

Campbell Young Associates, Hello, Dolly!

J. Jared Janas, Yours Unfaithfully, Mint Theatre Company

Jason Hayes, The View UpStairs

Josh Marquette, Present Laughter

Tom Watson, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Solo Performance

Nancy Anderson, The Pen (Inner Voices), Premieres

*Ed Dixon, Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose

Marin Ireland, On the Exhale, Roundabout Underground

Sarah Jones, Sell/Buy/Date, Manhattan Theatre Club

Brian Quijada, Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, Ensemble Studio Theatre/Radio Drama Network

Anna Deavere Smith, Notes from the Field, Second Stage

Unique Theatrical Experience

CasablancaBox, HERE

The Paper Hat Game, The Tank/3-Legged Dog

*The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, National Theatre of Scotland

The Ephemera Trilogy, The Tank

Outstanding Fight Choreography

J. David Brimmer, Yen, MCC Theatre

Donal O’Farrell, Quietly, Irish Repertory Theatre

Michael Rossmy and Rick Sordelet, Troilus and Cressida, New York Shakespeare Festival

Thomas Schall, Othello, New York Theatre Workshop

Thomas Schall, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

*U. Jonathan Toppo, Sweat, The Public Theater

Outstanding Adaptation

*David Ives, The Liar, Classic Stage Company

Ellen McLaughlin, The Trojan Women, The Flea Theatre

Outstanding Puppet Design

*Basil Twist, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Lyndie Wright, Sarah Wright, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann’s Warehouse

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Outstanding Ensemble

The Wolves, The Playwrights Realm: The superbly talented cast of Sarah DeLappe’s debut play -Mia Barron, Brenna Coates, Jenna Dioguardi, Samia Finnerty, Midori Francis, Lizzy Jutila, Sarah Mezzanotte, Tedra Millan, Lauren Patten, and Susannah Perkins-jelled as one, proving that team spirit is just a alive on the stage as it is on the soccer field.

Special Award to Phil LaDuca: Proving that character comes from the ground up, the designer’s innovative flexible dance shoe ensures that hoofers on any stage remain on point.

Sam Norkin Award: Lila Neugebauer: During a season that saw her helm the original works The Antipodes, Everybody, Miles For Mary, and The Wolves, and resurrect the works of esteemed playwrights Edward Albee, Maria Irene Fornes, and Adrienne Kennedy in Signature Plays, director Lila Neugebauer has shown that her dauntless insight into the human condition knows no bounds.

TheaterMania.com presented the awards ceremony. Gretchen Shugart is Managing Executive Producer of the Drama Desk Awards and Charles Wright is the president of the Drama Desk. Joey Parnes Productions produced and managed the show. The Awards show was written by Jonathan Tolins ((Buyer and Cellar, The Twilight of the Golds, The Last Sunday in June), directed by Mark Waldrop (Not That Jewish, Howard Crabtree’s When Pigs Fly, Bea Arthur on Broadway: Just Between Friends), and hosted by Michael Urie (Drama Desk Award winner for Buyer & Cellar, “Ugly Betty”).

About Drama Desk

The Drama Desk was founded in 1949 to explore key issues in the theater and to bring together critics and writers in an organization to support the ongoing development of theater in New York. The organization began presenting its awards in 1955, and it is the only critics’ organization to honor achievement in the theater with competition among Broadway, Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway productions in the same categories.

The 2016-2017 Drama Desk Nominating Committee is composed of: David Barbour (Lighting&Sound America), Chair; Linda Buchwald (freelance, American Theatre, Playbill, TDF Stages, Theatre is Easy, JTA); Peter Filichia (Broadway Select, author, most recently, of The Great Parade: The Remarkable 1963-64 Broadway Season); David Finkle (Blogger, Huffington Post; Clyde Fitch Report); Sandy MacDonald (freelance, Time Out New York, TheaterNewsOnline.com); Douglas Strassler (Garden State Journal); Zachary Stewart (TheaterMania); Charles Wright (President, DramaDesk), ex officio.

The 2016-2017 Board of Directors of the Drama Desk is composed of: Charles Wright (A+E Networks), President; Richard Ridge (BroadwayWorld.com), 1st Vice President; Lauren Yarger (reflectionsinthelight.blogspot.com), 2nd Vice President; Andy Lefkowitz (Broadway.com), Secretary; Edward Karam (offoffonline.com), Treasurer; David Barbour (Lighting&Sound America), Chair, Awards Nominating Committee; Leslie (Hoban) Blake (Two on the Aisle/MNN/YouTube/Daily Motion), Historian; Arlene Epstein (Richner Communications/South Shore Record & Nassau Herald); Elysa Gardner (freelance critic/arts writer); Isa Goldberg (freelance writer, East Hampton Independent, Southampton Press); John

Istel (Managing editor, DramaDesk.org; freelance arts editor and journalist); David Kaufman (author and freelance); William Wolf (WolfEntertainmentGuide.com, adjunct professor, NYU).

About TheaterMania.com

TheaterMania connects the theater industry to a mass consumer audience, with comprehensive listings, news, reviews, features, interviews, and video content covering theater across the United States. TheaterMania’s widely distributed email newsletters provide special ticket offers to over one million subscribers. In addition to providing theaters with online marketing programs to drive ticket sales, TheaterMania’s proprietary ticketing system OvationTix™ is used throughout America by hundreds of performing arts organizations, museums, concerts, festivals, and events to process tickets sales, and manage fundraising and patron information. TheaterMania also owns London-based WhatsOnStage.com, a source for information and tickets to UK theatre, and the producer of the annual WhatsOnStage Awards.