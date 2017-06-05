Teen seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Manhattan

MORNINGSIDEHEIGHTS, Manhattan ¯— A 19-year-old man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in Morningside Heights just after midnight on Monday, police said.

He was crossing the street in a crosswalk near the intersection of West 115th Street and Riverside Drive when the driver of an older model sedan crashed into him, police said. Officials described the vehicle as a red four-door sedan. There may be damage to the front windshield on the passenger side.

The victim was rushed to St. Lukes Hospital in critical condition with severe injuries to his head and lower extremities, police said.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the driver or owner of the car.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).