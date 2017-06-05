PIX11 looks behind the scenes at grassroots groups protest training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — There's more behind the scenes of a protest than you might think. PIX11 was given access to a training session run by grassroots group Rise and Resist.

New Yorkers spent the evening in their marshall training program. Marshalls are meant to help facilitate rallies and marches by knowing the law. They're trained so they can provide information to demonstrators and act as a buffer with the police and hecklers.

Trainees had tough questions: is filming police officers legal? What should they do if counter protestors show up?

Monday evening's lesson in non-violent political action was taught by veterans of civil rights protests.