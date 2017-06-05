Penn Station entrance shut down as NYPD bomb squad investigates suspicious package

MANHATTAN — The 35th Street entrance to Penn Station was shut down during rush hour Monday while police investigated a suspicious package.

It was closed just before 6 p.m.

All other entrances are open while the NYPD investigates.

The New York Office of Emergency Management has advised commuters to expect traffic delays near W. 34th St between 6th and 9th Ave ,while the NYPD investigates. They suggest taking alternate routes.

The 34th Street entrance to Penn Station is closed due to police activity at street level. All other entrances remain open. — LIRR (@LIRR) June 5, 2017