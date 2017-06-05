Passengers stuck on F train with no lights, or air-conditioning

LOWER MANHATTAN — It got so hot in a stalled F train that a passenger was able to write “I will survive” in the steamed up window.

The problem started around 6:35 p.m. with a train with mechanical problems at West 4th Street and a stalled train at Broadway-Lafayette.

#ServiceAlert: s/b F trains are running with delays, due to a train with mechanical problems at B'way-Lafayette St. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 5, 2017

Passengers were stuck on a train with no lights and no air-conditioning for at least 45 minutes, according to people who were stuck on the train.

“Beads of sweat began rolling down people’s faces,” one man said in a post on Facebook. “We started to tell everyone to open the side windows and open the doors the three inches we could pry it open to, with books, to get the cross ventilation from the passing trains.”

People started pulling off coats, shirts and pants. People fanned themselves with pieces of paper.

Passengers tried to the doors open with their hand when the train finally rolled into a station.

“Do not get on this train,” they shouted to commuters waiting to board.

After about a minute the doors finally opened- people yelling "do not get on this train"- could feel a heat wave as the doors opened #ftrain pic.twitter.com/Xjp9jBiF9x — Chelsea Lawrence (@chelseahbelle) June 6, 2017

The train was later taken out of service, the MTA said.