NYC designers create unofficial “Pride Train” Campaign

Announcements and advertisements are everywhere in the New York City subway system. In the past few days, one poster has stood out.

Thomas Shim, Jack Welles and Ezequiel Consoli created the "Pride Train" campaign to celebrate Pride Month which honors the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community.

The three creators, who are in the advertising field, say the message of "No bigotry, hatred and prejudice at this station" is for all New Yorkers and for all people.

Pictures of the posters area appearing on social media with the hashtag "Pride Train." They plan to put up posters all month.

The MTA does not allow unauthorized posters and staff will often remove them.