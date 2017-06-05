Man jumps through window of moving car to save driver having a seizure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON, Il — A brave man jumped through the window of a moving car in Illinois to save a sick driver heading straight for oncoming traffic.

Amazing dashcam footage shows a slow-moving car running a red light and heading for trouble when another driver, Randy Tompkins, literally jumped into action.

Tompkins believed the man was suffering seizures behind the wheel, and made a spur-of-the-moment decision to pull over his pickup truck.

He then got as close as he could to the moving car and was able to get in through an open window on the passenger’s side. He was able to place the car in park safely. Police were also following the car, but they didn’t realize the driver was incapacitated.

Police say Tompkins risked his own safety "without hesitation." The driver was treated at a hospital.

Dixon Police thanked Tompkins for his heroism on Twitter, praising him for helping a complete stranger in their time of need.