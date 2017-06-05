London Bridge attack: 2 of 3 killers identified

LONDON — British police have identified two of the three men behind Saturday night’s terror attack in London as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

Butt, 27, was a British citizen who was born in Pakistan, London’s Metropolitan Police said. Police and MI5 — the UK’s counterintelligence and security agency — were familiar with him, but there was no intelligence to suggest the weekend attack was being planned, police said.

Redouane, 30, who also used the name Rachid Elkhdar, had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan.

The third attacker has been identified, police said, but his name has not been publicly released.

The assailants killed seven people and wounded 48 others by ramming a vehicle into a crowd on London Bridge and then stabbing people in nearby Borough Market.

Police shot and killed all three of the attackers, who were wearing suicide belts that turned out to be fakes.

Twelve people were arrested following the attack. On Monday, Met Police said 10 of them were still being held.