London attack: What we know about the victims

LONDON – A bride-to-be has been named as the first victim of Saturday night’s terror attack in London, while a journalist, two Australians and a French doctor are among those wounded.

Canadian Chrissy Archibald died after three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge.

After exiting the vehicle, the attackers stabbed people in nearby Borough Market, a part of the city packed with food stalls, high-end restaurants and bars.

Seven people have been reported dead and 48 injured, in the attacks, which targeted a part of London popular with both tourists and locals.

KILLED

CHRISSY ARCHIBALD

Archibald, who was described as “beautiful” and “loving” was with her fiancé Tyler Ferguson on London Bridge when she was hit by the van.

They “tried everything but were unable to save her,” Tyler’s brother Mark Ferguson said in a Facebook post.

Local news reported that the 30-year-old died in her fiancé’s arms.

“I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. “Canadians stand united with the British people.”

Archibald’s immediate family said in a statement that she had worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her husband-to-be.

“She would have no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death,” the Archibald family said, requesting that she be honored by people working to make their communities a better place. “Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you,” the statement said.

No other victims have as yet been named, however French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told journalists on Sunday that one French national is among the dead.

A FRENCH CITIZEN

The French embassy in the UK has confirmed that a French person died in the attack.

In a message posted to Twitter, the embassy wrote: “We are very sad to report the death of 1 french citizen in the #LondonAttacks. 7 compatriots are injured (4 badly) and one person is missing.”

MISSING

IGNACIO ECHEVERRÍA

Ignacio Echeverria, a 39-year-old Spanish national has been missing since Saturday night.

In a message posted to Facebook, father Joaquín Echeverría has asked the public to help with the ongoing search.

Echeverria, a skateboarding enthusiast who works at HSBC was last seen lying on a sidewalk near London Bridge after “defending someone with his skateboard” according to one of Joaquín Echeverría’s posts.

A spokesperson for the Spanish Foreign Ministry confirmed that a Echeverria was missing but did not provide any further details to CNN. They said they were in “constant contact” with the British authorities and Echevarria’s family “to find him as soon as possible.”

A FRENCH CITIZEN

The French embassy has said that a French citizen is missing, but has not provided any further details.

WOUNDED:

CANDICE HEDGE

Australian Candice Hedge is also among the wounded, her mother told CNN on Sunday.

Hedge was stabbed in the neck and is unable to speak, her mother Kimberley Del Toro said.

“I was able to Skype with her and she gave me the thumbs up. Thank God no major artery was cut. It could have been much worse,” she said, adding that Candice’s boyfriend is at her bedside.

THREE UNNAMED AUSTRALIANS

According to CNN affiliate Channel Seven an Australian man was seen nursing a stab wound saying it was his last night in London before he was due to fly back to Australia the next day.

Separately, in a televised press conference, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said that the government had “very real concerns” about two additional Australians but would not be releasing any further additional information for now.

GEOFF HO

The business editor of British newspaper the Sunday Express, Geoff Ho, was wounded in the neck during the attack.

Ho was stabbed in the throat after he “selflessly intervened as the knife-wielding terrorists attacked a bouncer in the doorway of the Southwark Tavern, in Southwark Street,” the Express reported.

The paper said that he was later seen “walking calmly towards an ambulance escorted by a police officer holding a makeshift bandage to his neck.”

DANIEL O’NEILL, 23

Twenty-three-year-old British man Daniel O’Neill, also remains in the hospital after being stabbed, his mother said.

His friend applied a tourniquet, she said, explaining she’d like to find the two police officers who helped stem his bleeding and transported him to the hospital.

“Two police officers remained in the back with him, and they had him lined across them and they placed pressure on the wounds and I’m trying to find those police officers now to say thank you,” she told CNN.

MARINE VINCENT

Marine Vincent, a French pharmaceutical doctor who works in London, was among those injured. One of Vincent’s colleagues told CNN, “for the moment she is stable. Her family is with her.”

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said that French citizens were among the victims. “France is making every effort to assist them,” a statement said.

A BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE OFFICER

The British Transport officer was among those stabbed by the assailants.

BTP Chief Constable Paul Crowther praised his bravery, saying he had visited the officer in hospital and heard his first-hand account of the attack.

“Although he is seriously unwell, he was able to recount how he faced the attackers armed only with his baton, outside London Bridge station,” he said, adding that the officer joined the force less than two years ago.

THREE MET POLICE OFFICERS

Two on duty Metropolitan Police officers from London’s Southwark borough were injured during the attack.

Another off-duty officer, also from Southwark, is in hospital with a serious head injury, according to a statement released by London’s Metropolitan Police on Monday.

A BYSTANDER

An unnamed civilian was wounded by police gunfire during the attack, according to Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley.

Speaking at a press conference in London, Rowley said the person was recovering in a London hospital from injuries “not critical in nature.”

Armed officers responding to the attack fired an “unprecedented” number of rounds at the three attackers on Saturday night because they were wearing what appeared to be suicide belts, police said.

A unnamed Spanish citizen is also among the injured and is in hospital in stable condition, according to the Spanish Foreign Ministry.