Angry man denied assistance releases 100 bed bugs in city office

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine man, apparently angry he didn’t qualify for assistance, slammed a cup of live bedbugs on the counter of a local municipal office, releasing about 100 tiny pests, the Kennebec Journal reports.

The man went to the code enforcement office in Augusta on June 2 to complain about bed bugs at his apartment.

He’d showed the cup of bedbugs to a manager at his new apartment building and the manager told him he couldn’t live there and had to leave. So the man, whose name was not released, returned for the second time that day to the August City Center to ask for help.

That’s when he was told he did not qualify for assistance.

“He whipped out a cup (full of live bedbugs) and slammed it on the counter, and bam, off they flew, maybe 100 of them,” City Manager William Bridgeo told the newspaper.

The man allegedly yelled, “They’re your problem now!”

Some of the bugs landed on an employee on the other side of the counter. The incident forced officials to close the city office for the rest of the day as exterminators were called in to kill the bugs.

It is not known if charges will be filed.

Bed bugs thrown on counter inside City Center in Augusta by man, the city manager says (image ctsy: City Manager William Bridgeo) pic.twitter.com/u39Ouzs1vJ — Ted Homer WGME (@teddyhomernews) June 2, 2017