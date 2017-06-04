NYPD officer in critical condition after being dragged by stolen car in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A police officer is in critical condition after he was dragged by a car in Brooklyn overnight, police said.

Dalsh Veve was one of six plainclothes officers who responded to a series of 911 calls just before midnight. People reported hearing gunfire near the intersection of East 53rd and Tilden Avenue.

After arriving, the officers found a party at the location and determined the sounds were really fireworks, NYPD Police Commissioner James O’Neill said. Officer Veve, a 9-year veteran of the NYPD and the father of a two-year-old girl, went across the street to talk to people inside a black Honda sedan parked in front of a fire hydrant.

The people inside sped off, hitting the officer and dragging him down Tilden Avenue, officials said. He fired two shots as he was dragged by the car for two and a half blocks.

The sedan driver crashed and the people inside abandoned the car somewhere between Snyder and Church Avenue on East 53rd Street.

Veve was rushed to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

A 15-year-old suspect with a gunshot wound later walked into Brookdale Hospital for treatment, police said. He is in serious condition.

He has an extensive criminal history and was arrested on May 16 for grand larceny. The teenager also has a prior arrest for menacing with a gun.

The Honda sedan was recently stolen on Long Island.

Mayor Bill de Blasio met with the injured officer’s family at Kings County Hospital overnight.

