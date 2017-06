HEARTLAND VILLAGE, Staten Island –– Cops are investigating an alleged abduction of a 14-year-old boy near the Staten Island Mall Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 1:50 p.m. after the child was seen forced into the trunk of a black Honda Accord near Marsh Avenue and Richmond Hill Road, according to cops.

Police could not provide further identifying information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.