News Closeup: Trump’s climate decision

President Trump is pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, a global pledge to stop climate change. Marvin Scott and Wallace Ford discuss the consequences of that action, Trump’s controversial rollback of EPA regulations and the dangers associated with denying the science of global warming.

Then, NYC Councilman Eric Ulrich weighs in on all the issues facing NYC, his reasons for not running for mayor in the upcoming election, and why he opposed the controversial decision to honor a convicted FALN terrorist at the Puerto Rican Day parade.