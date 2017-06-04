Man throws chair at woman, knocks her out

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police are looking for a 45-year-old man who allegedly attacked a woman in the Bronx, an NYPD spokesperson said Saturday.

Curtis Rice argued with the 36-year-old woman in front of a Jerome Avenue building late at night on May 27, police said.

He allegedly picked up a chair and hit the woman with it in the head, causing her to fall to the ground, an NYPD spokesperson said. Once she was on the ground, Rice threw the chair at her, knocking her out.

She was treated for a laceration and bruising to her face at Saint Barnabas hospital. Police have not released her name.

Rice fled and police have been looking for him since the attack. Police have asked for help locating him. He’s about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).