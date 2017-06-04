Coast Guard finds grounded boat, dog aboard but no boater; search for missing LI man suspended

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Authorities says a search for a missing boater that started after a grounded vessel was discovered with a dog on board and a man’s cell phone and wallet left behind has been suspended.

The Coast Guard says they were notified Saturday evening that a 21-foot boat had been grounded near Glen Cove, New York, with personal items and a dog still on board. The Coast Guard searched an area of 225 nautical square miles around the Long Island location where the boat was found before suspending the search on Sunday.

The missing boater has been identified as Ralph Fletcher, but no other information has been given out.