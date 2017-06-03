Suspect wanted in fatal Brooklyn shooting of his wife arrested in Delaware, cops say

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn – The man accused of killing his estranged wife in Brooklyn last weekend has been arrested, police said Saturday.

Gabino Genao, 30, was taken into custody by the NYPD’s Regional Fugitive Taskforce in Delaware, police said. He will be extradited back to New York City and faces murder charges, according to police.

Genao was identified as a suspect in the alleged May 26 murder of 30-year-old Ivelisse Alvardo-Genao. She was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head.

The family told PIX11 she moved away to Maryland to get away from Genao, but was in town visiting family for the Memorial Day holiday.

Genao was recently arrested in November 2016 for criminal contempt, police said.