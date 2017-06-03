Protests in NYC, across U.S. demand Trump-Russia investigation

NEW YORK — Protesters gathered in cities across the country Saturday, including in New York City, for what organizers dubbed a March for Truth.

The demonstrators are calling for an independent investigation into President Donald Trump and his administration’s possible ties to Russia, and for the beefing up of the current investigation into the alleged connections.

Several hundred protesters gathered in Manhattan’s Foley Square starting at 9 a.m. Their plan is to gather until noon then march south on Broadway.

Other nearby marches include those in Garden City, Long Island, and Bedminster, N.J.

the crowd keeps growing. a whole lot of people demand answers on trump and russia. #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/8X66Mnx1qj — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) June 3, 2017