Pop-up picnic in Brooklyn attracts thousands

RED HOOK, Brooklyn –– Welcome to PopUp Brooklyn, the largest do-it-yourself dinner party in the country.

More than 6,000 people signed up, at $35 dollars a ticket, for the experience of al fresco dining and music at a secret location.

Participants found out the party's at Pier 12 in Red Hook just three hours before the 5 p.m. kickoff.

"The point is to get the entire community together and we at Hand Made Events pick a scenic location," Garret Sathre, co-founder of Hand Made Events, told PIX11, "and everyone had this amazing elegant dinner party together."

Hand Made Events provide the venue, tables chairs and entertainment while guests bring food and wine as well as creative table decor and everyone is encouraged to wear white.

This is Tiana Walton's fourth pop-up picnic and she was first in line.

"It's a great sense of fun," Ms. Walton, from Kensington, told PIX11. "All your friends come out and you meet new people on line and we all have a great time."

"It's outstanding," Michael Hellerman, a Newark resident told PIX11.

"It's always a different location and they had a strategy because they thought it was going to be at one location and then they had to adapt," he added.

The last three years the Hande Madge's pop up's been in Prospect Park.

This is the first one on the water with views of lower Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty.

And look what's on Keisha Israel's menu: "fried chicken and mango jerk chicken," and her friend Wendy Myers brought salted caramel cake shooters she made at Della's Creations.

The next pop up Hand Made event is September 9th at Governor's Island.