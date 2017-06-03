NYPD increases patrols after deadly London attacks but say there are no ‘credible threats’ to NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – NYPD is stepping up patrols all over the city following the deadly terrorist attacks in London Saturday night even though there are no specific threats, police said.

"There are no specific, credible threats to NYC," the NYPD said in a tweet. "Go about your Sat. night, NYPD cops are protecting you. Our prayers are with all in London."

The NYPD's Counterterrorism Twitter account said they're monitoring the situation in London.

Late Saturday, a van ran into a crowd of pedestrians on London Bridge and then people were stabbed nearby at Borough Market. The coordinated terror ramapge left nine people dead, including three attackers and more than 30 injured.

Shortly after the attacks, Mayor de Blasio and Governor Cuomo voiced support for the people of London.